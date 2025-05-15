Kasarani MP and Sportspesa CEO, RONALD KARAURI, gives his Tanzanian girlfriend, NANA DOLLZ, a princess treatment on her birthday (VIDEO)

Thursday, May 15, 2025 - Kasarani Member of Parliament and SportPesa CEO, Ronald Karauri, gave his Tanzanian girlfriend, Nana Dollz, the ultimate princess treatment on her birthday.
Nana, a well-known influencer and fashion icon in Tanzania,
jetted into the country for the birthday celebrations and was welcomed in grand
style.
Upon arrival at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA),
she was chauffeured in Karauri’s sleek, high-end Maybach - setting
the tone for a lavish celebration ahead.
The couple then proceeded to a luxurious getaway at one of
Kenya’s top resorts.
The intimate birthday setup included top-tier décor, fine
dining, and heartfelt moments shared between the two.
“This is a day I will forever cherish,” Nana captioned the
video, expressing gratitude for the thoughtful gesture.
The couple’s relationship came into the public eye a few
months ago when Nana confirmed in an interview that she was in a relationship
with Karauri.
She clarified that when they met, he had already separated
from his wife, Captain Ruth Karauri, a respected pilot with Kenya Airways.
Watch the video.
Kasarani MP and Sportspesa CEO, RONALD KARAURI, gives his Tanzanian girlfriend, NANA DOLLZ, a princess treatment on her birthday pic.twitter.com/xT3dq9lZzR— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 15, 2025
