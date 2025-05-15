Kasarani MP and Sportspesa CEO, RONALD KARAURI, gives his Tanzanian girlfriend, NANA DOLLZ, a princess treatment on her birthday (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 15, 2025 - Kasarani Member of Parliament and SportPesa CEO, Ronald Karauri, gave his Tanzanian girlfriend, Nana Dollz, the ultimate princess treatment on her birthday.

Nana, a well-known influencer and fashion icon in Tanzania, jetted into the country for the birthday celebrations and was welcomed in grand style.

Upon arrival at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), she was chauffeured in Karauri’s sleek, high-end Maybach - setting the tone for a lavish celebration ahead.

The couple then proceeded to a luxurious getaway at one of Kenya’s top resorts.

The intimate birthday setup included top-tier décor, fine dining, and heartfelt moments shared between the two.

“This is a day I will forever cherish,” Nana captioned the video, expressing gratitude for the thoughtful gesture.

The couple’s relationship came into the public eye a few months ago when Nana confirmed in an interview that she was in a relationship with Karauri.

She clarified that when they met, he had already separated from his wife, Captain Ruth Karauri, a respected pilot with Kenya Airways.

Watch the video.

Kasarani MP and Sportspesa CEO, RONALD KARAURI, gives his Tanzanian girlfriend, NANA DOLLZ, a princess treatment on her birthday pic.twitter.com/xT3dq9lZzR — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 15, 2025

