Club Madness! Video of cheeky Slay Queens having a good time in a city club sparks reactions (WATCH)







Thursday, May 15, 2025 – A video of Nairobi slay queens having a good time in a nightclub shared online has left netizens talking.

In the viral video, the two slay queens are captured, lost in their world, enjoying the music.

However, their chemistry and crazy antics have left netizens wondering if they were more than just friends having a good time.

Some netizens are joking that the lady in a black top can give most men a run for their money if her energy is anything to go by.

Interestingly, such scenes have become common in most Nairobi clubs.

Watch the video below.

Club Madness! Video of cheeky Slay Queens having a good time in a city club sparks reactions pic.twitter.com/Qp6fZ0LnjE — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 15, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST