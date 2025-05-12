Jilted LADY visits her ex-boyfriend’s house a year after their break-up and begins to confront him, throws items through the window and door (VIDEO)







Monday, May 12, 2025 - A dramatic scene unfolded at a rented apartment after a lady showed up at her ex-boyfriend’s house uninvited and confronted him in a fit of rage, one year after their breakup.

In the video, the woman, visibly upset, arrives at her ex-boyfriend's house and demands to be let in.

Her ex, who appears surprised and unwilling to engage, refuses to open the door, urging her to leave.

As tensions rise, the woman, who seems overwhelmed by emotions, starts throwing various items through the window and door.

She continues her outburst, moving to the door and smashing objects against it in a desperate attempt to be heard.

The lady has struggled to move on after the break-up.

Despite the passage of time, her inability to accept the end of the relationship seems to have left her in a state of unresolved pain and anger.

Watch the video.

Jilted LADY visits her ex-boyfriend’s house a year after their break-up and begins to confront him, throws items through the window and door pic.twitter.com/MWPcvsKcK9 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 12, 2025

