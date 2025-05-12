DRAMA as second wife makes an unexpected appearance at a burial and demands to be recognized (VIDEO)

Monday, May 12, 2025 - A burial ceremony turned chaotic after a woman claiming to be the deceased’s second wife made an unexpected appearance and disrupted proceedings.
The incident occurred during the funeral of a secondary
school teacher, drawing shocked reactions from mourners.
The woman arrived at the venue of the burial accompanied by
her two children, whom she claimed she had with the deceased.
She expressed outrage over her exclusion from the eulogy,
saying it was disrespectful and hurtful, especially to her children.
“I have two children with him, and yet I am not even
mentioned in the program,” she lamented as she stepped forward to interrupt the
proceedings.
The disruption triggered a heated exchange between the woman
and the clergy presiding over the burial.
The pastors, visibly upset, refused to acknowledge her
claim, insisting they would only recognize the first wife, who had been
officially included in the eulogy.
“We only recognize the first wife who is in the eulogy. Stop
these dramas, or else we will leave you to bury the body,” one of the pastors
was overheard saying during the standoff.
The incident caused deep division among the mourners.
Some sympathized with the woman, commending her for standing
up for her children and demanding recognition.
Others, however, criticized the timing of her revelation,
accusing her of disrespecting the sanctity of the occasion.
Watch the video.
DRAMA as second wife makes an unexpected appearance at a burial and demands to be recognized pic.twitter.com/0OmU7Yactb— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 12, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments