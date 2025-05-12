DRAMA as second wife makes an unexpected appearance at a burial and demands to be recognized (VIDEO)







Monday, May 12, 2025 - A burial ceremony turned chaotic after a woman claiming to be the deceased’s second wife made an unexpected appearance and disrupted proceedings.

The incident occurred during the funeral of a secondary school teacher, drawing shocked reactions from mourners.

The woman arrived at the venue of the burial accompanied by her two children, whom she claimed she had with the deceased.

She expressed outrage over her exclusion from the eulogy, saying it was disrespectful and hurtful, especially to her children.

“I have two children with him, and yet I am not even mentioned in the program,” she lamented as she stepped forward to interrupt the proceedings.

The disruption triggered a heated exchange between the woman and the clergy presiding over the burial.

The pastors, visibly upset, refused to acknowledge her claim, insisting they would only recognize the first wife, who had been officially included in the eulogy.

“We only recognize the first wife who is in the eulogy. Stop these dramas, or else we will leave you to bury the body,” one of the pastors was overheard saying during the standoff.

The incident caused deep division among the mourners.

Some sympathized with the woman, commending her for standing up for her children and demanding recognition.

Others, however, criticized the timing of her revelation, accusing her of disrespecting the sanctity of the occasion.

Watch the video.

