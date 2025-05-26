‘I am now a general’ - Defiant NATEMBEYA dares RUTO as he takes Kakamega by storm days after arrest (PHOTOs)







Monday, May 26, 2025 - Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has launched a fresh attack on Ruto’s administration and vowed to remain vocal despite his recent arrest.

Speaking in Kakamega on Monday, May 26th, Natembeya accused the state of attempting to silence him over his opposition to key government projects.

In a defiant tone, the Governor declared that he will not be intimidated.

“Our constitution allows people to speak, and I won’t fear because I’m protected by it.”

“I am now a commando and a general - I have followers who will always support me.”

He alleged that his arrest was politically motivated over his criticism of government plans, including the controversial leasing of four sugar factories in the western region and the growing unemployment crisis among youth.

“It cannot be that when our educated youth seek government jobs, they are turned away.”

“They are killing Nzoia Sugar and others, and expect us to stay quiet.”

“We will not allow this,” he added.

Natembeya was arrested by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on May 19th and later charged at the Milimani Law Courts with graft.

He was released on May 20th on a Ksh1 million bond or Ksh500,000 cash bail.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) alleges that the Governor illegally acquired Ksh3.25 million between January 2023 and April 2025 through conflict-of-interest dealings involving County payments.

The prosecution claims he benefited indirectly from businesses trading with the County, receiving Ksh1.12 million and Ksh2.12 million.

Principal Magistrate Charles Ondieki barred Natembeya from accessing his office for 60 days and from leaving the country without court approval.

The Kenyan DAILY POST