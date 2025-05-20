RIHANNA and A$AP ROCKY pack on the PDA as she flaunts baby bump at Cannes 2025 Red Carpet (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, May 20, 2025 - Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stole the spotlight at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, turning heads with their affectionate display and Rihanna’s growing baby bump.

The music and fashion icon stunned in a bright blue halter dress, channeling major Smurfette vibes, a playful nod to her role voicing the animated character in the upcoming Smurfs movie.

The couple, who began dating in 2020, are already proud parents to two sons, RZA and Riot Rose.

Rihanna famously revealed her second pregnancy during her 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, and now appears to be expecting their third child.

Though the duo typically keeps their family life private, Rihanna has previously expressed her desire for a large family.

With another baby on the way, she seems to be living that dream, all while making bold fashion statements and continuing to break boundaries.

The Kenyan DAILY POST