GACHAGUA opens up on how RUTO cried in his house and persuaded him to support his 2022 presidential bid - ‘Even my wife cooked for him’







Saturday, May 17, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused President William Ruto of betrayal and deception, revealing that he was emotionally manipulated into supporting Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

In a candid interview on the Obinna Show, Gachagua said Ruto, then Deputy President, persistently visited his home and made emotional appeals, often breaking down in tears to win his trust and political backing.

“The guy would come here and cry - tears, machozi,” Gachagua recalled.

“When you see a grown man cry, you feel for him. He begged me not to leave him, claiming he was under pressure and that if I walked away, he was finished.”

Despite being a close ally of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, who had endorsed Raila Odinga, Gachagua said he was swayed by Ruto’s persistent pleas and emotional displays.

“At one point, Ruto felt I was under pressure to return to Uhuru’s camp. He knew that if I left, he was done.”

Gachagua emphasized the intensity of Ruto’s tactics, saying, “he used to come to this house all the time. Pastor Dorcas even cooked for him.”

“He prayed with us, claimed to be a Christian, and pleaded for unity. So I said, okay, pastor, let’s listen to this man.”

However, the former DP now says he feels deceived.

“If there’s a guy who is deceptive, that is the guy. I was betrayed by someone I thought was a good man, a Christian.”

“I didn’t see it coming. He’s in another class when it comes to deception and conmanship.”

Gachagua has since launched his political party - the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) - and has vowed to craft a mega coalition that will send Ruto home in 2027 elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST