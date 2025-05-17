“RUTO is a bad man, he misled me” - GACHAGUA regrets fall out with UHURU and blames RUTO for rift with KENYATTA







Saturday, May 17, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has broken his silence on the collapse of his once-close relationship with retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking in a candid interview on the Obinna Show, Gachagua recounted his strong bond with Kenyatta.

“Uhuru is my friend and brother. We achieved what we desired - for him to be President.”

“Between 2013 and 2017, we had the best relationship,” Gachagua said.

He blamed President William Ruto for driving a wedge between them.

“Until Ruto came between us. He (Uhuru) was very nice to me… I really regret that I allowed Ruto to get between me and Uhuru.”

Gachagua admitted that Uhuru had introduced him to Ruto, and he supported Ruto’s presidential bid believing it was only fair.

“I believed it was unfair that Uhuru didn't want Ruto to be President.”

“Today I know differently. Uhuru was right. I had poor judgement.”

Acknowledging the emotional weight of their falling out, Gachagua added;

"He (Uhuru) took it heavy when we 'betrayed' him. He felt I needed to believe him, that Ruto is a bad man.”

“Had I listened to him, this country would not be in the hole we are in,"

He praised Uhuru’s leadership, calling him “an elder and senior citizen,” and expressed admiration for his continued influence.

“I cherish his leadership… I wish him a peaceful and enjoyable retirement.”

“My focus is to correct the situation and the mistakes I made” he asserted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST