GACHAGUA reveals why RUTO’s photos are still displayed in his home despite their bitter fallout





Saturday, May 17, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has opened up about why portraits of President William Ruto still hang in his home, even after their dramatic political fallout.





In a candid interview on the Obinna Show , Gachagua said the images now serve as a painful symbol of betrayal.





“The pictures are a constant reminder of betrayal,” he said.





“When I see him, I remember how he betrayed me in a vicious manner.”





“Now, when people come here, I look at them closely. I look for possible betrayers because now I am very careful.”





Gachagua played a central role in rallying Mount Kenya support for Ruto during the 2022 General Elections, helping deliver critical votes that secured Ruto’s presidency.





However, he was later sidelined and politically humiliated.





According to Gachagua, Ruto orchestrated a plan to remove him from power by engineering his impeachment from the deputy presidency - a move he claims was both ruthless and unexpected, given their history.





“After everything I did, he plotted to get rid of me. That hurt me deeply,” he added.



