“Even the counsellor couldn’t save her own marriage” - Kiambu Woman Rep and marriage counsellor ANN WAMURATHA splits from her Pastor husband, Reverend AARON MUGO







Friday, May 30, 2025 - Kiambu Woman Representative, Ann Wamuratha’s marriage has reportedly ended after nearly three decades, following what sources describe as irreconcilable differences with her estranged husband, Reverend Aaron Mugo.

According to insiders familiar with the matter, the outspoken legislator, who also serves as a marriage counsellor, has moved out of her matrimonial home, signaling a major shift in her personal life.

Wamuratha and Reverend Mugo had been married for 29 years and were widely admired as the ultimate couple.

Known for their active role in strengthening families, the two regularly hosted seminars aimed at helping couples navigate the complexities of marriage.

However, despite their public image as champions of strong marital bonds, sources reveal that the couple had been facing private struggles for some time.

Behind the scenes, their relationship was reportedly under significant strain, ultimately leading to their separation.

News of their failed marriage has spread rapidly across social media platforms, drawing mixed reactions from the public.

Many have expressed shock and disappointment, especially given the couple’s longstanding role in promoting marital stability.

