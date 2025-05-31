Detectives arrest two suspects behind housebreakings in Utawala - They use a Mazda XC 5 to carry out their criminal activities (PHOTOs)







Saturday, May 31, 2025 - Embakasi police officers have apprehended two key suspects tied to a string of housebreakings and thefts in Utawala and its surrounding areas.

The arrests follow a report from a resident who returned to his rented house at Haiza Apartment in Utawala, only to discover it had been ransacked, with valuable belongings stolen.

Acting swiftly, detectives launched investigation, and through forensic leads, they trailed the suspects’ getaway vehicle to Thogoto.

There, they spotted the vehicle, a Mazda CX5, deceptively fitted with a counterfeit license plate (KDC 077P instead of its true registration, KDD 677P), parked outside a local bar.

Four occupants were inside, but as officers closed in, two managed to slip away.

Undeterred, the team apprehended the driver, Kelvin Kasyoki, and his accomplice, Wilson Waweru.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a cache of tools tailored for crime: fake vehicle registration numbers and alphabets printed in black on white and yellow backgrounds, crowbars designed for breaking into homes, and master keys capable of unlocking car doors.

Kasyoki and Waweru are currently in custody, undergoing processing as they await their day in court.

The Mazda CX5 and the recovered items are being detained as exhibits.

Meanwhile, investigators are relentlessly pursuing additional leads to round up other members of this criminal network.

The Kenyan DAILY POST