‘You cannot be a player and pick a referee’ - KALONZO slams RUTO over IEBC appointments and warns of 2027 showdown

Saturday, May 10,
2025 - Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has criticized President
William Ruto for defying recommendations in the NADCO report and unilaterally
appointing the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC)
chairperson and commissioners.
Speaking in Nzeluni, Migwani Ward, Kitui County, during the
burial of Kariobangi North MCA, Joel Munuve, Kalonzo said he had written to
both President Ruto and ODM leader, Raila Odinga, but received no response.
“You cannot be a player and pick the referee,” Kalonzo
declared.
He asserted that even if Ruto appointed himself as IEBC
chair, he would still be voted out in the 2027 General Elections.
The former Vice President emphasized that the opposition is
prepared for any outcome, warning that Kenyans will assert their power at the
ballot regardless of the electoral body's composition.
Drawing parallels with the U.S elections, Kalonzo said the
people's will must prevail.
He called for unity in resisting what he termed a drift from
democratic principles.
Kalonzo also hinted at possible foul play in Munuve’s death,
stating that further toxicological tests are underway despite an autopsy citing
a blood clot.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
