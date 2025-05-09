DRAMA as staff celebrate the exit of their toxic boss Dr. RUTH LAIBON MASHA, the CEO of National Syndemic Diseases Control Council (NSDCC)





Friday, May 9, 2025 - The recent departure of Dr. Ruth Laibon Masha from her role as CEO of the National Syndemic Diseases Control Council (NSDCC) has sparked significant reactions among staff, with some celebrating her exit.





These reactions stem from allegations of mismanagement and unethical practices during her tenure.





The disgruntled staff members accused her of abuse of office, high level corruption, arrogance, power intoxication, physical abuse, financial embezzlement, among other things.





A poster shared among staff members who celebrated her exit on May 6th, 2025 lists some of the unethical practices under her tenure, with some hoping for a more transparent and ethical leadership moving forward.







Dr. Masha’s tenure was supposed to end in 2023 but she fraudulently extended her contract further.



