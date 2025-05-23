Defiant BONIFACE MWANGI vows to expose President SULUHU after torture ordeal in Tanzania - ‘We will tell the world what you did to us’

Friday, May 23, 2025 - Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi has come out swinging just hours after his release from detention in Tanzania, accusing President Samia Suluhu of orchestrating acts of torture and repression.
Mwangi, who was arrested alongside Ugandan activist, Agather
Atuhaire, on May 19th while attending a court hearing in solidarity
with opposition leader Tundu Lissu in Dar es Salaam, described their four-day
ordeal as inhumane and degrading.
“They threatened us with public humiliation if we revealed
what happened,” Mwangi claimed, alleging that the Tanzanian authorities acted
under direct orders of President Suluhu.
“Everything that happened to us in Tanzania was done in
Suluhu’s name. We shall speak for the Tanzanians who are too afraid to speak,”
he stated.
In his explosive statement, Mwangi detailed the harsh
conditions of their detention, comparing their treatment to “worse than rabid
dogs.”
Despite the trauma, he vowed not to be silenced, promising
to amplify the voices of oppressed Tanzanians in the spirit of East African
unity.
“This isn’t just about us - it’s about solidarity. Dictators
are united, and so must we be,” he said, urging fellow African activists not to
be deterred.
The arrest has ignited backlash, with activist Okiya Omtatah
condemning the move as a “direct assault on our shared East African values.”
However, some Government officials like Prime CS Musalia
Mudavadi have defended Suluhu, accusing the activists of disorderly conduct.
Tanzania now faces growing pressure to explain the incident.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments