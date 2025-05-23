Defiant BONIFACE MWANGI vows to expose President SULUHU after torture ordeal in Tanzania - ‘We will tell the world what you did to us’







Friday, May 23, 2025 - Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi has come out swinging just hours after his release from detention in Tanzania, accusing President Samia Suluhu of orchestrating acts of torture and repression.

Mwangi, who was arrested alongside Ugandan activist, Agather Atuhaire, on May 19th while attending a court hearing in solidarity with opposition leader Tundu Lissu in Dar es Salaam, described their four-day ordeal as inhumane and degrading.

“They threatened us with public humiliation if we revealed what happened,” Mwangi claimed, alleging that the Tanzanian authorities acted under direct orders of President Suluhu.

“Everything that happened to us in Tanzania was done in Suluhu’s name. We shall speak for the Tanzanians who are too afraid to speak,” he stated.

In his explosive statement, Mwangi detailed the harsh conditions of their detention, comparing their treatment to “worse than rabid dogs.”

Despite the trauma, he vowed not to be silenced, promising to amplify the voices of oppressed Tanzanians in the spirit of East African unity.

“This isn’t just about us - it’s about solidarity. Dictators are united, and so must we be,” he said, urging fellow African activists not to be deterred.

The arrest has ignited backlash, with activist Okiya Omtatah condemning the move as a “direct assault on our shared East African values.”

However, some Government officials like Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi have defended Suluhu, accusing the activists of disorderly conduct.

Tanzania now faces growing pressure to explain the incident.

