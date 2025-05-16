Trending! This hilarious skit showing how slay queens juggle boyfriends and wababaz will make your day (VIDEO)







Friday, May 16, 2025 - A Kenyan TikToker has left the internet in stitches with a hilarious skit exposing how some slay queens juggle relationships between young boyfriends and older, wealthy men - popularly known as wababaz.

In the viral clip, a boyfriend visits his slay queen girlfriend and is instantly amazed by her lavish apartment, from the high-end furniture to the pricey gadgets.

Suspicious, he questions how she affords such luxury, even more stunned when she casually reveals her jaw-dropping monthly rent.

As he tries to make sense of it all, the mubaba, who secretly funds her lifestyle, video calls, demanding to know if she’s alone.

What follows is pure comedy gold as the panicked lady scrambles to hide her boyfriend before reassuring the mubaba she’s by herself.

Watch the video below.

