Bishop KIENGEI suspends three church officials over secret drinking sprees with his wife at his matrimonial home - CCTV exposed them







Wednesday, May 14, 2025 - A major scandal has erupted at Jesus Compassion Ministry Church, led by the controversial Bishop Ben Kiengei, following the suspension of three church officials accused of misconduct.

According to sources close to the church, the officials were suspended after it was discovered that they had been visiting Bishop Kiengei’s matrimonial home located along Thika Road, where they allegedly engaged in drinking sessions with his wife, Reverend Joy, without his knowledge.

The scandal came to light after footage from CCTV cameras installed at the home reportedly revealed the inappropriate gatherings.

It is believed Reverend Joy had forgotten to disable the surveillance system during one of the alleged sprees, inadvertently exposing the activities to her husband.

The footage is said to have prompted Bishop Kiengei to confront his wife last week.

The confrontation turned violent, leaving Reverend Joy with visible injuries, including a black eye.

Her absence from the pulpit during last Sunday's service, as well as her sudden disappearance from social media platforms-particularly TikTok, where she was known for showcasing a glamorous lifestyle, has raised eyebrows.

As of now, Bishop Kiengei has not issued an official public statement addressing the incident.

The church has also remained tight-lipped.

