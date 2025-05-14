Bishop KIENGEI suspends three church officials over secret drinking sprees with his wife at his matrimonial home - CCTV exposed them

Wednesday, May 14, 2025 - A major scandal has erupted at Jesus Compassion Ministry Church, led by the controversial Bishop Ben Kiengei, following the suspension of three church officials accused of misconduct.
According to sources close to the church, the officials were
suspended after it was discovered that they had been visiting Bishop Kiengei’s
matrimonial home located along Thika Road, where they allegedly engaged in
drinking sessions with his wife, Reverend Joy, without his knowledge.
The scandal came to light after footage from CCTV cameras
installed at the home reportedly revealed the inappropriate gatherings.
It is believed Reverend Joy had forgotten to disable the
surveillance system during one of the alleged sprees, inadvertently exposing
the activities to her husband.
The footage is said to have prompted Bishop Kiengei to
confront his wife last week.
The confrontation turned violent, leaving Reverend Joy with
visible injuries, including a black eye.
Her absence from the pulpit during last Sunday's service, as
well as her sudden disappearance from social media platforms-particularly
TikTok, where she was known for showcasing a glamorous lifestyle, has raised
eyebrows.
As of now, Bishop Kiengei has not issued an official public
statement addressing the incident.
The church has also remained tight-lipped.
