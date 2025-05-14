SHOCK as a Kenyan LADY celebrates her father’s death online - ‘Finally……umetutesa vya kutosha’

Wednesday, May 14, 2025 - A Kenyan woman has sparked mixed reactions online after publicly celebrating the death of her father.
In a viral post, the unidentified lady expressed joy over
her father’s passing, claiming he had caused enough suffering.
“Finally my dad is dead. Umetutesa vya kutosha,” she wrote.
Adding; “Sasa Mungu chenye kimebaki ni kufuatua na my elder
bro waende wapambane mbinguni.”
The post shocked many social media users, with some
condemning her for being disrespectful and heartless.
However, others sympathized with her, suggesting that she
may have endured years of emotional or physical abuse, noting that some parents
can be toxic and deeply damaging to their children’s well-being.
See her post below.
