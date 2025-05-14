If you are dating a woman who cannot spend her money on you willingly, you are dating a liability - LADY warns men in viral post on X (LOOK)







Wednesday, May 14, 2025 - A woman named Rita has stirred online debate after advising men to avoid women who never spend money on their partners.

In a viral post, she argued that such women are either self-centered or financial liabilities.

“If you’re dating a woman who cannot spend her money on you willingly, you’re dating a liability.”





“There are always signs, but you keep making excuses.”

“Pray nothing ever happens to your source of income after marriage,” she wrote.

Her remarks have sparked mixed reactions but majority of netizens agree with her bold claim.

