Actor PASCAL TOKODI open to love again after marriage with GRACE EKIRAPA flopped - "I Want That Bond Again"







Thursday, May 15, 2025 - Kenyan actor and singer, Pascal Tokodi, is embracing a new chapter in life, one that includes the possibility of love again.

After quietly separating from media personality Grace Ekirapa in early 2024, Tokodi has opened up about his journey through heartbreak, healing, and hope.

While the pair kept their relationship largely private, their wedding in 2020 came to light after photos leaked online.

Likewise, news of their separation only surfaced after unexpected media leaks.

“The media coverage surrounding my divorce was unexpected and intrusive.”

“People should learn to respect privacy,” he shared.

Despite the challenges, Tokodi says the bond he shares with his daughter has renewed his longing for connection.

“The way I feel towards my daughter - I would love to experience that with someone,” he revealed, hinting at his desire for love and fresh beginnings.”

On co-parenting, he heaped praises on his ex-wife.

“Grace is a wonderful woman and an amazing mother.”

“Our daughter is in great hands.”

The celebrated thespian also shared why he’s remained silent on social media about the breakup.

“I believe in handling private matters privately.”

“Talk to a therapist or someone trustworthy - not strangers online.”

