





Thursday, May 29, 2025 - The internet is once again abuzz after a young man shared a playful video of himself spending time with his “Mumama”, in what appears to be part of a growing online trend.

In the clip, the middle-aged man, who appears to be in his early 20s, is seen goofing around, laughing, and enjoying light moments with the woman, who is visibly old enough to be his mother.

The two appear carefree and comfortable in each other’s company despite their huge age gap.

This video adds to a rising number of similar clips surfacing online, as more young men openly flaunt their interactions with older women.

Another young man shares a video goofing around with a MUMAMA, who is old enough to be his mother, as the trend gains popularity online pic.twitter.com/jSsqJscJOr — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 29, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST