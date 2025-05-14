Kenyan LADY having an affair with married landlord stuns netizens with shocking confession after the man died - Ogopa Wanawake!







Wednesday, May 14, 2025 - A woman who had been having an affair with a married landlord is now in distress following his death.

This is not because of grief, but she fears she could be exposed.

The woman is worried that their secret relationship may come to light, as she’s unable to fully delete their WhatsApp chats.

According to her, the messages only give the "delete for me" option, meaning they still remain on the late landlord’s phone.

With the possibility that his wife might access the device, the woman fears being found out.

Now, in a state of panic, she has turned to netizens for advice on how to handle the situation and possibly erase the incriminating evidence before it reaches the hands of the grieving widow.

See the confession and reactions below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST