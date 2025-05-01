A woman claims slain Kasipul MP, CHARLES ONG’ONDO, grabbed her house in Karen - Says she will not let him rest in peace







Thursday, May 1, 2025 - A woman has accused the late Kasipul Member of Parliament, Charles Ong’ondo Were, of unlawfully seizing her family house in Nairobi's upscale Karen neighborhood.

According to the woman's post on Facebook, she had been the rightful owner of the property, which she claims was taken over by the MP without her consent.

She alleges that her attempts to reclaim the property were met with resistance.

Ong’ondo reportedly conspired with rogue staff at a local bank to acquire the multi-million property illegally, leaving her distressed.

She has been trying to seek justice in vain.

The woman’s allegations surfaced following the MP’s fatal shooting along Ngong Road on Wednesday evening, under circumstances that remain under investigation.​

The controversial legislator had just left Parliament and was en route to Mbagathi when two gunmen on a motorcycle ambushed his vehicle.

One assailant reportedly shattered the driver's window and fired multiple shots at close range, fatally wounding the MP.

The MP’s driver, who survived the attack, rushed him to Nairobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

