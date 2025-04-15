Why RUTO’s Government wants to shut down KTN and other Standard Group media outlets







Tuesday, April 15, 2025 - The Standard Group PLC, the parent company of KTN, has alleged that the Government is attempting to silence it by revoking its broadcasting licence through the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA).

In a statement aired during its 9 pm news bulletin, the media house disclosed that it received a notice from the CA citing a failure to pay Ksh43 million in regulatory fees.

However, the company insists it had already entered a repayment agreement with the Government in December 2023, following consultations.

Under the agreement, Standard Group committed to pay Ksh10 million upfront, which it did on December 27th, and an additional Ksh24 million after the conclusion of a Rights Issue.

The parties also agreed to monthly instalments of Ksh2.5 million starting January 2024, which the company says it increased to Ksh4 million and has been honoring.

Despite this, a letter dated April 9th and signed by CA Director General David Mugonyi stated:

“The total outstanding regulatory fees currently is Ksh48, 729,488.10…”

“The Authority required you to have either settled the amount or submitted a payment plan…”

“The Standard Group PLC has neither settled the amount nor submitted a payment plan to the Authority despite several meetings and reminders.”

Standard Group’s Chief Executive Editor, Chacha Mwita, accused the Government of using the debt issue to intimidate the company for exposing alleged misconduct within President William Ruto’s administration.

“The government owes us over Ksh1.2 billion in advertising debt… and what CA is asking from us is Ksh48 million, which we dispute,” Mwita said.

“We won’t distort reality to please anyone.”

The company has filed for an injunction to block the licence revocation.

