22-year-old AMON KIPRUTO narrates how he was lured to sell his Kidney for USD6000 at Midiheal Hospital in Eldoret …but wasn’t paid (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, April 15, 2025 - Amon Kipruto Mely still lives with regret.

The 22-year-old is among Kenyan youth who have been lured into selling their kidneys for a song, while donors cough out up to $200,0000 (Approx. Kes 25M) for the life-saving organ.

Speaking to German media outlet DW, Amon narrated how a middleman transported him to Mediheal Hospital in Eldoret, Kenya, where he says Indian doctors handed him documents - entirely in English, a language he didn’t understand.

“They did not explain anything to me,” he recalled.

“The one who had taken me pointed at people around us and said: ‘Look, they all donated, and they are even going back to work.’”

What followed was a life-altering kidney removal. “If I could go back in time, I would have not accepted my kidney being removed. I hate myself for it,” Amon confessed.





Instead of the promised $6,000, he received only $4,000, barely enough for a phone and a car that soon broke down as his health quickly deteriorated.

DW interviewed four other young men from Oyugis, who said they sold their kidneys for as little as $2,000 and were later asked to recruit new donors for a $400 cut.

A former Mediheal employee, speaking anonymously, revealed the trade began years ago, initially involving Somali recipients and Kenyan donors.

Since 2022, however, wealthy patients from Israel and Germany began flying in, while donors now come from countries like Pakistan and Kazakhstan.





“Because of the language barrier, they just sign,” the insider said, adding that donors falsely claimed to be related to recipients.

With each kidney fetching up to $200,000, business is booming.

In 2023, Kenya’s Health Ministry confirmed suspicious practices at the hospital, including high-risk procedures on unrelated individuals.

The founder and chairman of the Mediheal Group is Swarup Mishra, a former MP and said to have good relations with President William Ruto

Still, no action has been taken.

The silence, it seems, is as chilling as the truth.

