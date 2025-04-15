Enda Ukalale!! The moment Pastor NG’ANG’A chased away an elderly woman from his church and humiliated her in front of the congregants (VIDEO)







Tuesday, April 15, 2025 - Controversial city preacher, James Maina Ng’ang’a, the founder of Neno Evangelism Church, was captured on camera chasing away an elderly woman from his church during overnight prayers, popularly known as Kesha.

Ng’ang’a was preaching when he spotted the woman, prompting him to confront the security guards, demanding to know why they let her in.

The rogue pastor said that he had issued clear instructions to the security team not to allow elderly women and children get in the church during kesha.

He chased away the woman and told her to go and sleep.

“Wewe mama, enda ukalale,” he was heard saying in the trending video.

The video comes at a time when pastor Ng’ang’a is facing a backlash on social media after he was captured on a viral video slapping a church member who was sleeping during a service.

Enda Ukalale!! The moment Pastor NG’ANG’A chased away an elderly woman from his church and humiliated her in front of the congregants pic.twitter.com/rAUSX00sfv — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 15, 2025

