Why Narok leaders have vowed to oppose construction of an international airport linked to UHURU KENYATTA ahead of RUTO’s visit







Saturday, April 12, 2025 - A section of leaders from Narok County has vowed to oppose the construction of a proposed international airport on land allegedly associated with former President Uhuru Kenyatta near the Maasai Mara.

Speaking during a meeting in Siana Ward, Narok West Constituency, the leaders emphasized that the airport should be developed on public land within the county, rather than on private property.

The proposed airport is expected to be launched by President William Ruto later this month during his development tour of Narok.

However, the growing opposition may complicate the project’s rollout.

Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu urged local leaders to support the President’s visit and use the opportunity to request more development projects.

“We want, when the President visits, for leaders to put politics aside and allow the President to bring development.”

“The time for politics will come. We have said President Ruto is ten years without a break because we can see the work he is doing here in Narok,” Ntutu stated.

Emurua Dikir MP, Johana Ng’eno, echoed the Governor’s sentiments on development but stood firm on the land issue.

“We are saying, as Narok leaders, we will not allow an international airport to be built on land belonging to an individual,” Ng’eno said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST