UNTOUCHABLE! This is how traffic cops notify other cops not to flag down GEORGE RUTO’s Matatus despite breaking traffic rules (VIDEO)

2025 - A popular Kenyan on X has shared dashcam footage allegedly exposing
traffic police turning a blind eye to matatus owned by President Ruto’s son,
George Ruto.
The flashy vehicles, which operate along the Ngong route,
are seen blatantly flouting traffic rules, sometimes even operating without
number plates or SACCO registration.
These matatus also pick and drop passengers in undesignated
areas, often in full view of traffic cops.
Shockingly, officers are seen using a code language to alert
their colleagues to ignore the violations.
Sources further claim that two senior officers were once
transferred to remote stations after detaining the matatus.
The clip has sparked outrage online, with Kenyans
questioning the unchecked privilege and growing impunity on the roads.
Watch the video below.
This is how cops notify the other cops that gari ya kijana ya Ruto ndio inapita pic.twitter.com/54i4sVepO1— Boniface (@kilundeezy) April 11, 2025
