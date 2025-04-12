Watch the moment CLEOPHAS MALALA attacked President RUTO’s PA FAROUK KIBET in a night club, prompting him to unleash his goons and bodyguards - Farouk Aliona Moto (VIDEO)







Saturday, April 12, 2025 - Revellers at a posh entertainment joint in Nakuru were treated to a dramatic scene, following an altercation between former UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala and President William Ruto’s long-serving Personal Assistant, Farouk Kibet.

Malala and Farouk reportedly exchanged harsh words, leading to a physical confrontation.

Malala threw punches at Farouk before his bodyguards intervened.

Farouk is said to have unleashed his goons on Malala after the incident.

Malala’ car was damaged by the goons, prompting him to report the matter to the police.

The video of Malala attacking Farouk has sparked reactions on X, with many praising him for teaching the powerful President's right-hand man a lesson.

Watch the video and reactions.

Watch the moment CLEOPHAS MALALA attacked President RUTO’s PA FAROUK KIBET in a night club, prompting him to unleash his goons and bodyguards - Farouk Aliona Moto pic.twitter.com/Zk0MNzjLC8 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 12, 2025

