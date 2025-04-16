Why JUNET MOHAMED feels a man is better suited to head the Gender Ministry - “If I were made Minister for Gender, I would ensure…”







Wednesday, April 16, 2025 - In a bold twist to the ongoing debate on gender representation, Suna East MP, Junet Mohammed, has suggested that the Ministry of Gender should be led by a man.

Speaking during a National Assembly sitting, Junet said:

“If you asked me, the Minister for Gender should be a man because gender cuts across,”

“I think a man would serve the interests of women better than women themselves.”

“A man would ensure gender parity is mainstreamed in this country.”

Junet, who also serves as the Minority Leader, doubled down on his stance, adding that if given the chance, he will champion the full implementation of the two-thirds gender rule and fight for women’s rights across the board.

“If today I were made Minister for Gender, I would ensure no appointment happens in this country that does not comply with the two-thirds gender rule,” he declared.

According to Article 27(8) of Kenya’s Constitution, no more than two-thirds of members in elective and appointive bodies should be of the same gender.

His comments came just days after Hanna Wendot Cheptumo was vetted for the Gender, Culture, the Arts and Heritage docket, a position that has remained vacant since President Ruto’s dramatic Cabinet shake-up last year.

The initial nominee, Soi Lang’at, was rejected by the committee, chaired by Speaker Moses Wetang’ula.

The Kenyan DAILY POST