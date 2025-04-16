Somali LADY arrested with bhang worth Ksh 4.13 million after police raided her residence (See PHOTOs)







Wednesday, April 16, 2025 - Police officers based at Moyale have arrested Amina Mala Gure, 35, a notorious trafficker, who has been on the police radar for her involvement in the underworld of Cannabis trafficking.

Acting on solid intel, the officers raided Gure’s home in Antut village.

There, they discovered 27 tightly wrapped bales of Cannabis sativa, hidden in sacks and a metallic box weighing a total of 137.8 kg, with an estimated street value of Sh 4.13 million.

Gure, along with the recovered narcotics, was escorted to Moyale Police Station, where she is undergoing processing pending arraignment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST