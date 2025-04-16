Tension as UDA leaders accuse ODM of sabotaging the party and send an ultimatum to President RUTO!







Wednesday, April 16, 2025 - A section of Members of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) from Tana Delta have accused the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) of interfering with their grassroots elections, calling on President William Ruto to intervene urgently.

In a press briefing following the April 12th elections, the UDA members claimed that elected ODM leaders in Tana River County played a direct role in disrupting the electoral process.

“Disturbingly, information came to our attention that some elected ODM leaders were involved in this interference, seemingly aiming to frustrate and sabotage the process,” the leaders said.

The members reported widespread confusion and irregularities during the polls.

They alleged that, on the morning of the elections, Garsen Constituency Returning Officers were abruptly instructed by the election board to reassign clerks and presiding officers, an act they believe was influenced by ODM-aligned politicians.

The accusations cast a shadow over the existing political truce between President Ruto and ODM leader, Raila Odinga, with UDA leaders warning that continued interference could fracture party unity.

“We are ready to welcome anyone, but we cannot allow someone to leave their own house and come disrupt ours,” said leaders allied to Senator Danson Mungatana.

Calling the elections “unfair” and “non-compliant with UDA rules,” the leaders demanded the cancellation of the results and a fresh, transparent process.

“If this is not addressed, we may be forced to step aside and leave it to those so-called friends,” they warned.

