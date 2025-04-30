Watch the moment a passenger was caught stealing speakers in a Nairobi matatu (VIDEO)







Wednesday, April 30, 2025 - A video has surfaced showing the moment a passenger was caught stealing speakers from a public service vehicle (matatu).

The rogue passenger carefully detached the speakers and put them in the bag, not knowing that he was being captured on CCTV cameras installed in the matatu.

In the video, the conductor is seen confronting the suspect and removing the stolen speakers from his bag.

The suspect boards matatus disguised as a passenger, with the aim of stealing speakers, but his proverbial forty days finally reached after he was caught red-handed.

Watch the video.

A Passenger caught stealing Matatu speakers! pic.twitter.com/4W5xoclICQ — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) April 30, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST