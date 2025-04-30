Former RUTO die-hard supporter, COSMO CHOY, cries as he reveals that the President is not picking his calls after promising him a Government job (VIDEO)







Wednesday, April 30, 2025 - Kenyan-American businessman, Cosmo Choy, has accused President William Ruto of betrayal, claiming he was misled into leaving his job in the United States.

In a passionate video shared on social media, Choy said Ruto personally urged him to return to Kenya to "serve the country," promising him a Government job that has never materialised.

Choy, a vocal supporter of Ruto during the 2022 campaign, revealed that the President has ignored his calls since his return.

He further criticised Ruto for allegedly sidelining loyal supporters while only listening to National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, whom Choy claimed no longer hold meaningful influence.

Watch the video below.

Cosmo Choy Cries Foul after Being Cornered to leave his job in USA for a PS position in Kenya by his great friend William Ruto.



Hapa sisemi kitu mjionee tu 😂😂😂. pic.twitter.com/5AAgo9zuGu — Coletta Aluda (@Colettaaluda_1) April 29, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST