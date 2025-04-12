VIDEO!! The moment CLEOPHAS MALALA was accosted by FAROUK KIBET’s goons at a popular entertainment joint in Nakuru and handcuffed - His car was vandalized



Saturday, April 12, 2025 - Drama unfolded at a popular entertainment joint in Nakuru on Friday night after former UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala was accosted by goons allied to President William Ruto’s long-serving Personal Assistant, Farouk Kibet.

Reports indicate that Farouk was in the same club when the incident happened.

It is alleged that a scuffle ensued between Farouk and Malala, prompting Farouk to unleash his goons.

The goons were captured on camera handcuffing Malala before throwing him out of the club.

His car was also damaged.

Malala reported the matter at a nearby police station.

Watch the video of the altercation.

Photos of Malala’s damaged vehicle.




