Thieves caught stealing forced to dance Amapiano - Hilarious video







Friday, April 4, 2025 - Two thieves were caught red-handed stealing and given an unconventional punishment, instead of being subjected to a mob justice.

The suspects, young men in their early 20s, were forced to dance to Amapiano, a popular music genre in South Africa.

The petty thieves had no other option other than following the instructions as they begged the mob to spare their lives.

Watch the hilarious video.

Thieves caught stealing forced to dance Amapiano pic.twitter.com/8eDPuvjXFn — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 4, 2025

