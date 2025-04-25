How a PURITY KENDI (in PHOTOs) lost Ksh 9 million to a smoothing talking Nigerian man in fake oil deal







Friday, April 25, 2025 - A Kenyan businesswoman has moved to court after being swindled out of nearly Ksh 9 million in a fraudulent oil trade deal masterminded by a Nigerian man.

Purity Kendi, an avid entrepreneur and the CEO of a local tours and travel company, fell prey to a smooth-talking Nigerian national who masqueraded as a seasoned farmer and exporter.

The notorious swindler, identified as Chinedu Mishark Ogbuechi, is accused of luring Kendi into a bogus international oil trade scam, with the promise of lucrative returns through the import and export of Moroccan Argan oil between Morocco, Kenya, and the United Kingdom.

Court documents reveal that the alleged offences occurred between February 13th, 2024, and January 15th, 2025.

The suspect convinced Kendi that he had the capacity to facilitate the lucrative trade.

Trusting his assurances, Kendi initially handed over Sh 950,000 to cover supposed consignment storage fees and document renewal costs.

As the scam unfolded, Ogbuechi allegedly manipulated Kendi into parting with even greater sums.

At one point, he purportedly solicited a further Sh 3 million, claiming it was needed to export the oil to the UK.

When Kendi struggled to meet the new demands, she allegedly transferred Sh 600,000 to the suspect, a payment that seemingly provoked further greed.

He also persuaded the victim to loan him an additional Sh 4.9 million, ostensibly to pay Moroccan farmers for the harvested oil.

As the scam progressed, the suspect claimed he had been kidnapped and demanded a ransom.

Desperate, Kendi sent an extra Sh 827,000.

After receiving a total of Ksh 9 million from the businesswoman, the suspect vanished and blocked all communication channels.

Kendi involved the authorities after realizing that she had been conned, leading to the suspect’s arrest.

Ogbuechi has since pleaded not guilty to the charges.

