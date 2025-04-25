How a PURITY KENDI (in PHOTOs) lost Ksh 9 million to a smoothing talking Nigerian man in fake oil deal

Friday, April 25, 2025 - A Kenyan businesswoman has moved to court after being swindled out of nearly Ksh 9 million in a fraudulent oil trade deal masterminded by a Nigerian man.
Purity Kendi, an avid entrepreneur and the CEO of a local
tours and travel company, fell prey to a smooth-talking Nigerian national who masqueraded as a seasoned farmer and
exporter.
The notorious swindler,
identified as Chinedu Mishark Ogbuechi, is accused of luring Kendi into a bogus
international oil trade scam, with the promise of lucrative returns through the
import and export of Moroccan Argan oil between Morocco, Kenya, and the United
Kingdom.
Court documents reveal
that the alleged offences occurred between February 13th, 2024, and
January 15th, 2025.
The suspect convinced
Kendi that he had the capacity to facilitate the lucrative trade.
Trusting his assurances,
Kendi initially handed over Sh 950,000 to cover supposed consignment storage
fees and document renewal costs.
As the scam unfolded,
Ogbuechi allegedly manipulated Kendi into parting with even greater sums.
At one point, he
purportedly solicited a further Sh 3 million, claiming it was needed to export
the oil to the UK.
When Kendi struggled to meet the new
demands, she allegedly transferred Sh 600,000 to the suspect, a payment
that seemingly provoked further greed.
He also persuaded the victim
to loan him an additional Sh 4.9 million, ostensibly to pay Moroccan
farmers for the harvested oil.
As the scam progressed, the suspect
claimed he had been kidnapped and
demanded a ransom.
Desperate, Kendi sent an
extra Sh 827,000.
After receiving a total
of Ksh 9 million from the businesswoman, the suspect vanished and blocked all
communication channels.
Kendi involved the
authorities after realizing that she had been conned, leading to the suspect’s
arrest.
Ogbuechi has since pleaded not guilty to
the charges.
The suspect
Below are photos of the victim.
