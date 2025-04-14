WAMALWA reveals MATIANG’I, KALONZO, KARUA, MUTURI and GACHAGUA will form a formidable coalition to send RUTO home in 2027







Monday, April 14, 2025 - Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) leader, Eugene Wamalwa, has revealed plans for a new political coalition aimed at unseating President William Ruto in the 2027 General Elections.

In an interview with NTV, Wamalwa stated that the alliance will consist of prominent leaders who were instrumental in former President Mwai Kibaki’s 2002 election victory.

He likened the movement to a revival of the National Rainbow Coalition (NARC) moment, promising a united front that will challenge Ruto’s administration.

“We’ve learned from past mistakes. We know attempts will be made to divide us, but we’re assembling a formidable team that will send Ruto home in the first round,” Wamalwa said.

He named key political figures already onboard, including Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua, former Speaker Justin Muturi, and ex-Interior CS Fred Matiang’i.

Wamalwa added that Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua are also part of the growing alliance.

Jubilee Party grassroots leaders have already endorsed Matiang’i as their preferred presidential candidate.

In 2023, Matiang’i signed a consultancy deal with Canadian lobbying firm Dickens & Madson to support his 2027 presidential bid.

Despite growing momentum, questions remain over who the coalition will nominate as its flagbearer, with several key players, including Wamalwa himself, having expressed presidential ambitions.

Wamalwa concluded by urging Kenyans not to lose hope, despite the burden of rising taxes expected in June.

The Kenyan DAILY POST