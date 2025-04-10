Kenya Power staff reportedly disconnected electricity to dozens of homes in Kamulu after they refused to pay bribes (VIDEO)







Thursday, April 10, 2025 - A dramatic incident unfolded on Wednesday in Kamulu’s Ngondu area, located within Ruai Ward, Kasarani Constituency, where residents accused Kenya Power staff of disconnecting electricity to dozens of homes after they refused to pay unofficial charges allegedly demanded by the utility company’s personnel.

The disconnections were reported near Brookshine School and Athi Primary, where residents claimed that Kenya Power staff had been collecting bribes from households since 2019.

Those affected said they had previously complied under pressure but after collectively deciding to stop paying the amounts, officials from the company descended on the area and began dismantling electricity lines, labelling them illegal.

Residents insist the same teams had carried out the initial connections and had never raised any issue until the informal payments were halted.

Kenya Power staff reportedly disconnected electricity to dozens of homes in Kamulu after they refused to pay bribes pic.twitter.com/LzBwXAvQMM — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 10, 2025

Credit; Cyprian Nyakundi