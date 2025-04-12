GACHAGUA’s ally CLEOPHAS MALALA beaten by goons allied to FAROUK KIBET at a Nakuru night club and his car damaged (PHOTOs)







Saturday, April 12, 2025 - Former UDA Secretary General, Cleophas Malala, was accosted by goons at a posh club in Nakuru where he was having fun with friends, roughed up and his high-end vehicle damaged.

The rowdy goons allied to President William Ruto’s Personal Assistant Farouk Kibet accused Malala of disrespecting the President and exploiting young girls to settle political scores.

It took the intervention of one of the directors of the high-end entertainment joint to quell the situation.

Malala drove his damaged vehicle to a nearby police station and reported the matter.

The goons were heard shouting, “Malala Tawe! Malala Luwere! Heshimu Rais Ruto,”.

The attack comes days after Malala was arrested over the controversial Echoes of War play performed by Butere Girls students.

Malala was accused of scripting the play and using the girls to attack President Ruto’s administration after being ousted from the powerful UDA Secretary General.

See photos of his damaged vehicle.





The Kenyan DAILY POST