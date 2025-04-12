Veteran media personality EDWARD KWACH hospitalized in critical condition - Begs for blood donation

Saturday, April 12, 2025 - Seasoned media personality Edward Kwach, fondly known as “Kwach”, is hospitalized at Coptic Hospital and is in critical need of blood donation.
Kileleshwa Ward MCA Robert Alai took to his X account and appealed
to well-wishers to donate blood for the celebrated radio presenter.
To stabilize his condition, doctors need approximately 4
pints of blood to boost his iron and hemoglobin levels.
Although it is not clear what Kwach is ailing from, he has
in the past talked about his battle with alcoholism.
In one instance, he narrated how
he lost many of his top radio jobs due to his drinking habits.
He was also once caught in an
embarrassing drama episode after he fought with a guest at a party held at the
Intercontinental Hotel.
The incident saw him banned from
the high-end hotel.
He largely blamed alcohol for the
many mistakes he made in life, especially when he was young.
Kwach has worked for nearly all the biggest radio stations in Kenya and Tanzania.
