EXPOSED! RUTO’s friend DIDMAS BARASA implicated in high-end car fraud scandal - See how he conned a businessman Ksh 3.5 million

Saturday, April 12, 2025 - Kimilili MP and close Ruto ally, Didmus Barasa, is at the centre of yet another controversy, this time involving a luxury vehicle scam.

The youthful and flamboyant politician from Western Kenya, known for his flashy cars and dramatic motorcades, is accused of fraudulently selling a hired Toyota Land Cruiser V8.

According to reports, Barasa allegedly tricked a Thika-based businessman into buying the vehicle, which he had rented from a Nairobi car hire firm, posing as its rightful owner.

The fraud came to light after the rental company, unable to trace the car, tracked it to a garage in Thika, far from Barasa’s usual Western Kenya territory.

By then, the MP had already received a Sh3.5 million deposit from the unsuspecting buyer.

The deal included a forged logbook, a fake sale agreement, and even a falsified DCI tape lift to make it appear legitimate.

The buyer was expected to pay the remaining Sh8.1 million in three installments.

This isn’t Barasa’s first brush with scandals.

In a separate incident, he reportedly left a tyre centre without settling a hefty bill after repairs and replacements.

He has also been caught with a stolen Toyota Harrier featuring a tampered chassis number.

Currently, Barasa’s whereabouts remain unknown.

His phones are switched off, though sources say he has been communicating with close allies through WhatsApp.

