EXPOSED! RUTO’s friend DIDMAS BARASA implicated in high-end car fraud scandal - See how he conned a businessman Ksh 3.5 million

Saturday, April 12, 2025 - Kimilili MP and close Ruto ally, Didmus Barasa, is at the centre of yet another controversy, this time involving a luxury vehicle scam.
The youthful and flamboyant politician from Western Kenya,
known for his flashy cars and dramatic motorcades, is accused of fraudulently
selling a hired Toyota Land Cruiser V8.
According to reports, Barasa allegedly tricked a Thika-based
businessman into buying the vehicle, which he had rented from a Nairobi car
hire firm, posing as its rightful owner.
The fraud came to light after the rental company, unable to
trace the car, tracked it to a garage in Thika, far from Barasa’s usual Western
Kenya territory.
By then, the MP had already received a Sh3.5 million deposit
from the unsuspecting buyer.
The deal included a forged logbook, a fake sale agreement,
and even a falsified DCI tape lift to make it appear legitimate.
The buyer was expected to pay the remaining Sh8.1 million in
three installments.
This isn’t Barasa’s first brush with scandals.
In a separate incident, he reportedly left a tyre centre
without settling a hefty bill after repairs and replacements.
He has also been caught with a stolen Toyota Harrier
featuring a tampered chassis number.
Currently, Barasa’s whereabouts remain unknown.
His phones are switched off, though sources say he has been
communicating with close allies through WhatsApp.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
