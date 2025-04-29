UNYAMA! Video of rogue cops mishandling a person living with disability taking part in peaceful protest in Nakuru sparks outrage!







Tuesday, April 29, 2025 - A disturbing video showing the forceful arrest of a person living with a disability during peaceful protests in Nakuru town has sparked national outrage.

The footage captures police officers dragging the protester in an inhumane and degrading manner before bundling him in the police vehicle.

Among those who condemned the incident is Westlands MP, Timothy Wanyonyi, who also lives with a disability.

Taking to X, Wanyonyi expressed deep concern over the incident.

“My attention has been brought to a video circulating online of a person with disability being forcefully arrested during peaceful demonstrations in Nakuru.”

“I am deeply disturbed by the manner in which the individual was mishandled,” he wrote.

Wanyonyi emphasized that peaceful protest is a constitutional right and urged police to respect human dignity.

“The police are entrusted to protect citizens, not humiliate or harm them,” he added.

A protester being arrested in Nakuru town and he is a person living with disability the manner in which he was arrested is totally in human pic.twitter.com/bbdg7A5p69 — Abdulahi Adan (@AbdulahiAdan10) April 29, 2025

