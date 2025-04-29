Uchumi Mbaya! Man shares VIDEO of two LADIES fighting to have ‘fun’ with him for just Ksh 500 in downtown Nairobi!







Tuesday, April 29, 2025 – A man has stirred reactions online after sharing an interesting video showing his interaction with two ladies in downtown Nairobi.

In the clip, he boldly approaches one of the ladies, proposing ‘funtime’ in exchange for payment, only to be turned down.

Undeterred, he immediately tries his luck with her friend, who surprisingly agrees to the proposition for just Ksh 500.

What’s more intriguing is that the first woman suddenly changes her mind and insists on tagging along to split the money.

The man, however, dismisses her.

While many online believe the video is a clout-chasing stunt, others say it reflects the harsh economic reality many Kenyans are facing, where even the unthinkable becomes plausible.

