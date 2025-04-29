TUNAI ameuzia RUTO shamba yangu - Man cries foul after former Narok Governor SAMUEL TUNAI grabbed his parcel of land and sold it to RUTO (VIDEO)







Tuesday, April 29, 2025 - President William Ruto is at the center of a land-grabbing scandal after residents of Angata Barrikoi, Kilgoris, demonstrated against the alleged illegal acquisition of 10,000 acres of land belonging to the community.

According to a disgruntled man, who is among the victims, former Narok Governor Samuel Tunai grabbed his parcel of land and sold it to Ruto.

The man was captured on camera lamenting that he has all the documents to prove that he was the rightful owner of the parcel of land.

His grabbed land has already been fenced, leaving him in a state of distress.

The clash between protestors and police officers left 5 people dead and several others injured, prompting the area MP to intervene.

Watch the video of one of the victims crying out.

The Kenyan DAILY POST