Trending!! Woman looking for a second wife for her husband lists benefits of polygamy for women







Tuesday, April 15, 2025 - In a refreshing twist on relationship dynamics, a Biochemist Buithat Muhammad Lawal is openly advocating for polygamy, and not just for her husband’s benefit, but for hers, too.

In a candid Facebook post, Lawal shared her bold decision to find a second wife for her husband, explaining how the practice can actually lighten a woman’s load rather than complicate it.

“Ladies, please hear me out. When your husband takes another wife, it's not just for his benefit, it's also for yours,” she wrote.

“Bringing another woman into the home can help ease your burden, giving you more time to focus on your own goals and ambitions.”

From fewer days in the kitchen to shared responsibilities in the bedroom, Lawal believes a co-wife can be a true partner, not a rival.

“If you fall ill or become unavailable, there’s someone else who shares your vision and can support both you and the children,” she added.

Adding: “Aren’t many women constantly fighting off side chicks in monogamous relationships?”

“Some of you haven’t even seen your husbands in a whole week…”

