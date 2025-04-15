Ex-Machachari actor BAHA’s baby mama GEORGINA NJENGA shares disturbing PHOTOs as depression takes a toll on her (LOOK)







Tuesday, April 15, 2025 - Popular content creator and Baha’s baby mama, Georgina Njenga, has continued to draw attention on social media, following her recent posts.

The mother of one took to her Instagram stories and shared disturbing photos, leaving netizens questioning the state of her mental health.

She appeared intoxicated and mentally disturbed in the photos, which she later deleted.

A week ago, Georgina posted a cryptic message hinting that she is fighting depression after photos showing her body transformation went viral.

She has lost a lot of weight and appears to be struggling with alcoholism and drug abuse.

Reacting to the viral photos, she wrote, “I hope one day I have the courage to talk about mental health struggle,”

See the photos that she posted and later deleted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST