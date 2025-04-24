Tragedy as a Kenyan lady living and working in the U.S is shot dead by her baby-daddy after a domestic squabble







Thursday, April 24, 2025 - A Kenyan lady was shot dead by her baby daddy in the United States of America, where she was living and working.

Hulda Bochere Mosiori, a 42-year-old mother of four, was fatally shot on the morning of Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

Her killer baby daddy, Mel Melchizedek, stormed into her residence while breathing fire and shot her dead.

He then used the same gun to end his life.

The two bodies were found lying in a pool of blood.





The case remains under active investigation by the Ramsey Police Department, the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

News of Mosiori’s death has sent shockwaves through both the local Minnesota neighbourhood and the Kenyan diaspora.

Roselidah Nyaboke, a community member, paid tribute on social media, noting that the community had lost a PMHNP and someone’s beloved daughter.

Mosiori was widely respected for her work in psychiatric mental health and her contributions to local entrepreneurship.





