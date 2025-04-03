This single and lonely LADY messing with couples having a good time in public will leave you in stitches (VIDEO)



Thursday, April 3, 2025 - A TikToker has left netizens in stitches with a hilarious skit capturing how single people secretly envy couples enjoying public dates.

The video showcases her playfully sabotaging lovebirds in different settings - from restaurants to picnics - as she hilariously struggles to handle seeing happy couples while being single.

While the skit is purely comedic, it reflects a real-life reality - some people genuinely can’t stand PDA and feel a twinge of jealousy seeing love in the air!

Watch the hilarious video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Go and Subscribe to our YouTube Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>> 


Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments