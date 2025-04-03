Frustrated Kenyan blasts Safaricom over annoying ‘you don’t have active data bundles’ messages - ‘Nakaa kutumia bundles?’ (VIDEO)

Thursday, April 3, 2025 - A frustrated Kenyan has taken to social media to call out Safaricom for bombarding him with promotional messages.
In a viral video, the man, visibly annoyed, points at his
WiFi router, questioning why Safaricom keeps reminding him to buy data bundles.
"Mimi nakaa natumia bundles?" he asks
sarcastically, urging the telco to stop the unnecessary spam.
His rant resonates with many customers tired of relentless
marketing texts, highlighting the frustration of unsolicited messages from
telecom companies.
Watch the video below.
Safaricom on the Spot once more! pic.twitter.com/KEMtaS04UQ— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) April 3, 2025
