Frustrated Kenyan blasts Safaricom over annoying ‘you don’t have active data bundles’ messages - ‘Nakaa kutumia bundles?’ (VIDEO)







Thursday, April 3, 2025 - A frustrated Kenyan has taken to social media to call out Safaricom for bombarding him with promotional messages.

In a viral video, the man, visibly annoyed, points at his WiFi router, questioning why Safaricom keeps reminding him to buy data bundles.

"Mimi nakaa natumia bundles?" he asks sarcastically, urging the telco to stop the unnecessary spam.

His rant resonates with many customers tired of relentless marketing texts, highlighting the frustration of unsolicited messages from telecom companies.

Watch the video below.

Safaricom on the Spot once more! pic.twitter.com/KEMtaS04UQ — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) April 3, 2025

