SHOCK as a Police Officer attached to RUTO’s elite security detail collapses and dies - DETAILS!

Wednesday, April 23, 2025 - A police officer attached to President William Ruto’s security detail has died under unclear circumstances.
Sergeant Daniel Kipruto Kangogo, a member of the elite
Presidential Escort Unit, collapsed on the evening of Tuesday, April 22nd,
while at the Karen Police Station in Nairobi.
According to reports, Sergeant Kangogo was in the company of
fellow officer Sergeant Ronald Rono when he suddenly collapsed while attempting
to board a Toyota Prado assigned to the unit.
He was rushed to Karen Hospital but was pronounced dead on
arrival.
Sergeant Kangogo was part of the highly trained Presidential
Escort Unit, tasked with protecting the President, Deputy President, the First
Family, and retired Heads of State.
While the exact cause of Sergeant Kangogo’s sudden collapse
and death remains unknown, medical experts have previously linked such
unexpected fatalities in adults to conditions like cardiac arrest, often
stemming from undiagnosed heart issues.
A post-mortem examination is expected to provide further
clarity, as investigations into the incident continue.
